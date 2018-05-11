Man Sentenced to Life for South L.A. Hit-and-Run That Killed Uber Driver, Critically Injured Passenger

A Los Angeles man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after being found guilty of murder in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that left an Uber driver dead.

Kevin Moran, 25, was speeding when he ran a red light at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2017, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He ran into a Honda Accord being driven by 52-year-old Folesha Parker-Iverson, who was working for Uber at the time. She died at the scene.

Iverson worked for ride-hailing services to supplement her income as a high school counselor, according to a friend, who also told KTLA she was widowed with two daughters.

A passenger in her vehicle had to be extricated and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but was later listed in stable condition.

Moran fled the scene of the collision and was taken into custody later in the day, according to police.

He was convicted of second-degree murder, hit-and-run driving resulting in death and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury on March 13, the DA’s office said.

Prosecutors had previously alleged he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.