New Surveillance Video Released in Purse Snatching Outside Manhattan Beach Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man is in custody after a woman in her 70s had her purse brutally stolen outside a Catholic church in Manhattan Beach, but a second suspect remained at large Friday night, police said.

Manhattan Beach police had originally said one man was wanted in connection with the attack after it occurred around 1:15 p.m. Thursday as the victim was leaving the American Martyrs Church on the 600 block of 15th Street.

But investigators now believe two men with involved, with the second acting as the driver of the getaway vehicle, believed to be a silver BMW sedan.

One of the men was in custody Friday night, police said, but they did not release details on whether he was suspected of being the snatcher or the driver.

The victim's daughter, Giselle Zamora, said her mother broke her pelvis and shoulder in three places after being pushed to the ground by the man.

She described the suspect as someone who must be “cowardly, someone with no morals, no heart.”

The victim underwent surgery Friday, and the family expressed that they are concerned for with her having to undergo serious medical treatment at her age.

“I’m just hoping that my sister gets well from her surgery,” Blanca Teran said.

Anyone with information can contact Manhattan Beach police at 310-802-5171.