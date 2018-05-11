Oprah Winfrey headlined the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism commencement ceremony on Friday. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 11, 2018.
Oprah Winfrey Headlines USC Annenberg’s Commencement Ceremony
