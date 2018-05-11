Police Seek Armed Man Who Tied up Female Employee While Robbing Fullerton Business

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a check cashing business in Fullerton with a firearm early Friday morning, restraining a woman who works there as he made off with cash.

Officers were called to the shop, in the 1800 block of West Orangethorpe Avenue, around 1:40 p.m. after someone called 911 to report seeing a man push a female employee to the rear area of the store, the Fullerton Police Department said in a news release.

The caller said it appeared the doors had been locked, as well.

Police arrived at the business four minutes later, but the thief had already fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash in a getaway car, officials said.

Investigators determined a man had gone into the store with a handgun and tied up the employee as he took money. The man then fled out the front door and into a 1980s Oldsmobile waiting outside, which drove off in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s measuring about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He was wearing a fake red beard, blue flannel shirt and black, trucker-style hat at the time of the crime.

The Oldsmobile is a two-door coupe with white-wall tires from the mid- to late ’80s. Officials described the vehicle as “fairly distinctive” and released a photo of it that had been captured by a surveillance camera.

Police said they were working on obtaining additional video.

Anyone with information can contact Fullerton Police Detective G. Johnson at 714-738-6759 or Sgt. T. Kandler 714-738-6776. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or www.p3tips.com/913.