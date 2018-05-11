L.A. School Board Member Ref Rodriguez Resigns From California’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing

Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez has resigned from the state’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing, which oversees the integrity and quality of California’s teachers.

Rodriguez faces felony and misdemeanor charges for political money laundering. Separately, his former employer, a charter school organization, has accused him of improperly authorizing checks to a nonprofit under his control.

Rodriguez has denied wrongdoing.

Rodriguez’s resignation from the state body was effective May 4, days after he cast a crucial vote as part of a narrow majority that voted to authorize contract negotiations with Austin Beutner to become superintendent of the L.A. Unified School District. Beutner’s first official day on the job is Tuesday.

