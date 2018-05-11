Soft Power Giveaway

It’s a classic fish out of water tale as an ambitious Chinese executive find himself falling in love with the next potential President of the United States amid the chaos of the 2016 election. Soft Power is a comedic romance as well as a look at our recent political history through a Chinese lens. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 10p on Wednesday May 16th or the KTLA 5 News at 3p on Thursday May 17th for your chance to win two tickets see Soft Power at the Ahmanson Theatre on Wednesday May 30th . Tickets are on sale at AhmansonTheatre.org. Don’t miss one of the most eagerly anticipated new shows of the year.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

