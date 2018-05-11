Teen Who Allegedly Shot Fellow Student on Palmdale Campus Was Taken Out of School by Parents: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 14-year-old boy who allegedly shot a fellow student at a high school in Palmdale Friday morning had been voluntarily taken out of school by his parents, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

The boy, who has not been identified, was taken into custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm with a rifle at Highland High School.

Deputies responded to the school after reports of an “active shooter” about 7 a.m.

Authorities converged on the campus along West 25th Street and searched the school for the possible shooter.

The boy was taken into custody at a Vons grocery store in the area after he ran from the campus. The rifle used in the shooting was also eventually found in a field about a half-mile from the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Betsy Sanchez, a spokeswoman for the Antelope Valley Union High School District, said the office is in contact with victim’s family.

It is unknown why or when the student was pulled from the school or if he had previous issues with officials.