15-Year-Old Girl Smashes Windows, Steals Property in Ventura: Police

A 15-year-old girl was released to her parents after being arrested on suspicion of burglary in Ventura early Saturday, according to authorities.

Ventura police said they received a report of multiple windows being smashed in the 300 block of Ventura Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Officers who responded to the scene detained three minors running down the street, the Ventura Police Department said.

Investigators later determined that one of them, a 15-year-old girl, broke the window of a laundromat to go inside and steal property, according to the agency.

The girl then allegedly went down the street and smashed a store’s glass door in another burglary.

She still had the stolen material when police detained her, the department said. Police did not specify what the teen took.

The girl, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony commercial burglary before being released to her parents, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Authorities said the two other minors were not involved in the crimes but cited them for breaking curfew. They were also released to their parents.

The agency said it would like to remind guardians of the curfew for minors between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Authorities provided no further information.