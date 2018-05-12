Liberte Loves It, May 12, 2018

This week Liberte shared her love of beautiful stationary from Kikki-K. The company is based in Australia but its founder is from Sweden. Liberte says she loves the positive, empowering messages on the cards, journals and gifts.