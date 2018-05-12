After Palmdale School Shooting, Activists Criticize Local Congressman for Receiving Funds from NRA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a school shooting in Palmdale injured a 15-year-old boy, residents in the area are gathering for a "vigil" intended to rally against gun violence and call out a local Republican Congressman for taking more than $15,000 in campaign donations from the National Rifle Association.

Just a day earlier, a 14-year-old boy opened fire at Highland High School and shot one other student in the arm. The victim is expected to make a full recovery, but the incident has left some frustrated with the larger issue of gun violence in schools.

A candlelight vigil planned for Saturday evening is expected to call attention to that. An organizer of the event said Republican Congressman Steve Knight — who represents the 25th congressional district, which includes Palmdale — has been supportive of the NRA by taking money from the group.

Brandon Zavala, the organizer, said Knight's response to the shooting itself was also problematic.

"Last night, Congressman Knight called this incident at Highland High School an isolated incident," he said. "And that’s unacceptable because when you talk to kids in Parkland, Columbine, Sandy Hook — this isn't an isolated incident."

The NRA has given Knight an "A" rating in the past. On its website, the lobbying group endorses Knight and describes him as a "solidly pro-gun candidate." He has received $15,054 in campaign donations from the NRA, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

"That's completely unacceptable," Zavala said of the Republican politician's NRA ties.

Meanwhile, Knight issued a statement within hours of the shooting thanking law enforcement and school officials for their response. He did not address the broader issue of gun violence but mentioned legislation he has authored aiming to make schools safer.

The School Training, Equipment, and Protection (STEP) Act, or H.R. 5307, sets aside $50 million in Department of Education funds to go toward strengthening security in schools, according to Knight's website. This includes funding surveillance, active shooter training for teachers and other staff and installing "barricade technology" that would allow for strengthening doors and windows during an active shooter situation, among other means of handling a shooting once it already happens.

"For far too long, both sides of the aisle just point fingers at one another after tragedies while nothing gets done," Knight said in a statement about his proposal of the bill.

He introduced the legislation in March, just weeks after a shooting at a school in Parkland, Fla. left 17 people dead.