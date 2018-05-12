Bounce House Carrying 9-Year-Old Blown by Winds Onto Highway 395 in Adelanto, Striking Vehicle

Posted 10:08 PM, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:38PM, May 12, 2018

A bounce house with a 9-year-old child inside was blown onto Highway 395 in Adelanto, striking a vehicle along the highway and leaving the child with minor injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff's Department.

A deflated bounce house sits on the side of a roadway in Victorville after being blown by strong winds onto Highway 395 with a 9-year-old child inside on May 12, 2018. The child was left with minor injuries. (Credit: Loudlabs)

Sheriff's deputies responded to an area of the highway near Bartlett Avenue at about 3:12 p.m., officials said. The bounce house had been blown away from a home near the 18200 block of Delicious Avenue by strong winds.

The child actually fell out of the bounce house once it rolled onto the highway, authorities said. While on the highway, it struck a vehicle traveling southbound.

Once authorities arrived, the child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries but was "shook up from the ordeal," sheriff's deputies said in a news release.

No further information was released by law enforcement.