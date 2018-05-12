Immigrant Moms in the U.S. Illegally Rallying at MacArthur Park on Mother’s Day Eve

On the eve of Mother’s Day, a group of women who are in the U.S. illegally will gather at MacArthur Park to speak out about their fear of being separated from their children.

The group will also include mothers who are beneficiaries of provisions including temporary protected status and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, as well as the children of deported moms.

Organized by the activist network Movimiento Cosecha, the mothers will rally at 4 p.m. Saturday to demand permanent protections and push back against the Trump administration’s hardline view of illegal immigration.

Trump’s inauguration last year brought fresh anxiety to many of the millions of immigrants living in the country illegally. As his administration cracks down on illegal immigration, parents grapple with the possibility of being separated from their children if they are detained or deported.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.