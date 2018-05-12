L.A. City Attorney Holds School Safety Hearing in Granada Hills as Part of Ongoing Series

As part of an ongoing series of school safety hearings, City Attorney Mike Feuer held a public discussion called “Investigating Threats of Violence and Preventing Access to Guns” Saturday night in Granada Hills.

The meeting — co-hosted by Los Angeles Union School District Board Member Scott Schmerelson — brought together experts who talked about different ways to investigate and prevent threats of school violence, from reporting such threats to handling the confiscation of weapons from students.

It was held at the Valley Academy of Arts and Sciences on Balboa Boulevard at about 2 p.m.

An initiative of the city attorney’s office, the Los Angeles School Safety Blue Ribbon Panel is using the meetings to consider new measures tackling school security. The panel is also informing parents of “their obligations under state and local law,” the office said in a news release.

“School safety begins at home. We need parents and families to discuss gun safety and school violence with their kids,” Schmerelson said in a news release.

The panel’s hearings, which are public, first started with a meeting at Hollywood High School last month. They are expected to be held in every LAUSD board district and have already been held in Harbor City, Mid City and Van Nuys.

This summer, the panel plans to issue a report offering recommendations on ensuring safety and preventing gun violence at all LAUSD schools.

With the meetings bringing together parents, administrators, experts and others involved, Feuer said the variety of opinions will help officials come up with solutions.

“We need to tap into a vast array of perspectives to gain insight into how best to keep our kids safe,” he said in a news release.

Information about future meetings can be found at www.lacityattorney.org/blueribbon.