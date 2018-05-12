L.A. Holds 2 Gun Buyback Events Saturday in Effort to Reduce Gun Violence in City

Los Angeles is holding two gun buyback events Saturday in an effort to reduce gun violence in the city.

Sponsored by Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office of Gang Reduction and Youth Development, the buybacks allow anyone to surrender weapons anonymously in exchange for gift cards, which are valued at $100 for handguns, shotguns and rifles, and at $200 for assault weapons as classified by state law.

Gift cards will be given out only while supplies last and all firearms brought to a buyback location must be unloaded and stored in a locked container or a vehicle trunk.

“Fewer guns means fewer chances for crimes and tragic accidents that devastate our families and communities,” Garcetti said in a prepared statement. “We’re going to keep bringing down gun violence in Los Angeles, and a big part of that is working with responsible owners to get dangerous, unwanted firearms off the street and out of homes — so they can never fall into the hands of criminals or children.”

