LA Bike Month Events & Resources with LACBC’s Erik Jansen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erik Jansen, Executive Director of Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC), discusses LA Bike Month tips for getting started, resources for beginners, and upcoming events, including Bike to School Day (May 16th), Bike to Work Day (May 17th), and the LA River Ride (June 3rd). At the LA River Ride, bicyclists can join over 2,000 riders for a day of bicycling from Griffith Park, along the LA River, and through DTLA to Long Beach. There are five rides to choose from, ranging from 2 to 100 miles, with options for everyone-- from the free 2-mile Kids’ Ride to the 15-mile Family Ride (one registration covers a family of 5!). Pedalers looking for a bigger challenge can train up the 36-mile Ride or dig into the Metric Century, covering 62 miles. Or push your limits at the Century Ride from Griffith Park to Long Beach and back--- a great, flat route for first-time Century riders. KTLA viewers can receive a 10% discount using discount code “KTLA.”

LA Bike Month Events & Resources: LA-Bike.org/BikeMonth

LA River Ride: LA-Bike.org/KTLA

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 12, 2018.