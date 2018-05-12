Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms with Jill Simonian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bringing home a baby for the first time can be stressful but FAB Mom Jill Simonian has tips and products to help a new mom's first Mother’s Day go smoothly. Includes fun and functional resources that also make great last-minute goodies for giving. For expecting moms there are aids for peace of mind, physical comfort, and nesting; and for new moms, gifts for glam and much-needed dinner solutions. Visit TheFabMom.com for details.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 12, 2018.