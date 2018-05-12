Man Drives Over Several Graves in San Marcos Cemetery During Pursuit: Sheriff’s Department

A man suspected of being involved in a fight drove over several graves at a cemetery while trying to flee from deputies in San Marcos on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Geraldo Lopez, a 22-year-old Vista resident, led officers on a nearly 12 mile pursuit, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The agency said it received a call about several people fighting near Mission Road and Mulberry Drive at around 3:23 p.m.

Nearby gang detectives responded to the scene and spotted a silver Hyundai Sonata, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The officers followed the vehicle, which appeared to be traveling “aimlessly” into the San Marcos Cemetery, according to the department. After additional units arrived and deputies tried to stop the Sonata, the suspect allegedly drove out of the cemetery, going over grave sites.

The ensuing chase ended at 328 S. Twin Oaks Valley Road, where the driver got out of the vehicle, ran, and attempted to hide in the bed of a pick-up truck at a shopping center, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The agency said the passenger, 23-year-old Miguel Dominguez of Vista, did not run and complied with authorities.

Deputies took both men into custody without further incident.

Lopez was arrested on an active felony warrant, two misdemeanor warrants and felony evading, while Dominguez was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, according to the Sheriff’s Department.