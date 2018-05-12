National Rescue Dog Day Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wrapping up Be Kind to Animals Week (May 6-12) and in advance of National Rescue Dog Day (May 20), Henry DiCarlo shows there are ways to help local animals even if you aren’t ready to adopt. Touring O.C. Animal Care's state-of-the-art facility, Henry shares pet shelter wish lists and introduces some adoptable pets.

If you’re looking for a new dog or cat, KTLA is supporting the Best Friends LA's NKLA Super Adoption Event on May 19 & 20, with participation by Liberté Chan’s Sweat with Soul, Kacey Montoya’s Fix ‘N Fidos, and Lisa Wiehebrink’s Tails That Teach.

Best Friends LA's NKLA Super Adoption Event

Saturday & Sunday, May 19 & 20, 2018

11am-6pm

Warner Park

5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

LA.bestfriends.org/NKLA-Super-Adoption

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 12, 2018.