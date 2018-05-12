Police Searching for Person Who Fatally Shot Man at Ontario Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Saturday were searching for an individual they said fatally shot a man at an Ontario home.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after midnight at a residence near Plum Avenue and Carlton Street, Sgt. Bill Russell with the Ontario Police Department said.

Police discovered the body of a man shot multiple times, Russell said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believed the victim had been involved with an argument with the shooter, possibly a man he knew who was visiting the home. There were some 10 people around who might have seen or heard what happened, Russell said.

The officer said although several people were gathered at the property, it did not seem like there had been a party.

A woman at the scene said she called 911 after hearing two gunshots from the porch of the residence. She told KTLA there were four or five people, who were roommates, at the house at the time of the incident. Detectives were still investigating who lived at the home.

Police said they have not identified the shooter. They have not released the name of the victim.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information call Ontario police at 909-395-2001.