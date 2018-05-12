Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 12th, 2018

Happy Saturday!
It's MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND! Do something DIFFERENT for Mom besides the usual flowers and food. Here are some Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions.
Enjoy!
-0-0-0-
Women Build
San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity
605-695 Westminster Drive
Pasadena
626 566 7348
http://www.sgvhabitat.org
Volunteers are invited to help and fundraise for the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Annual WOMEN BUILD program. Work is being finished on nine homes in the Pasadena.
Program details are available at the website: http://www.sgvhabitat.org
-0-
8th Annual Watts Community Fun Day & Car Show
Fire Station 65
1801 East Century City Boulevard
Los Angeles
http://www.facebook.com/events
Hot cars are on display at Fire Station 65 in Watts at the 8th Annual Car Show. The free family fun event that includes free breakfast and free health screenings begins at 8am.
-0-
6th Annual Tri-Valley Area Car Show
Shepherd Church
Porter Ranch Drive
Porter Ranch
losangeles.carpediem.cd/events
The 6th Annual Tri-Valley Area Car Show gets is underway Porter Ranch.
Proceeds from this car show benefit the nonprofit Clean Start Program that helps the homeless.
-0-
Sidewalk Speedsters: The Grown-Up World of Children’s Cars
Petersen Automotive Museum
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
There are more than 20 of these unique SIDEWALK SPEEDSTERS: THE GROWN UP WORLD OF CHILDREN’S CARS on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
-0-
Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari
Petersen Automotive Museum
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
While you’re visiting the Petersen, don’t forget this! SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.
This is the last weekend explore what have been described as “the most beautifully designed and engineered cars of all time”,…the creation of Enzo Ferrari in 1947.
-0-
2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design
Arcadia
http://www.pasadenashowcase.org
Time is also running out to see the 2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design, where we can learn how prominent designers completely renovated a classic mansion using the latest color trends, concepts, products and technology.
Proceeds from design house tours support community music and arts programs.
-0-
Spring Blooms & Cherry Blossoms
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive
La Canada Flintridge
DescansoGardens.org
Oh, and the Cherry Blossoms won’t be blooming much longer at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge. In addition to the Cherry Blossom tours, there are Japanese origami demonstrations and flower arranging workshops.
-0-
The Original Renaissance Pleasure Fair
Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area
15501 East Arrow Highway
Irwindale
626 969 4750
http://www.renfair.com/socal
And, I have another reminder. The ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire is the place to have Elizabethan age fun until Sunday, May 20th.
There are 20 Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area acres of fun and fantastic costumed characters as well as arts and crafts, rides, games and, of course Elizabethan era food. Pass me a turkey leg.
-0-
Free!
Pawsapalooza
West Hollywood Park
647 North San Vicente Boulevard
West Hollywood
A family-friendly day in the park with your favorite canine. PAWSAPALOOZA Festival & Marketplace features myriad vendors with pet products & services; canine costume contests; games & activities for kids; food trucks and more!
-0-
Enrollment is Open!
spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp
spcaLA.com
At camp, kids (ages 8-13) learn basic care and responsibility for pets, respect for animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while having fun with friends! Also offered, a Counselors in Training (CIT) program, which is great for returning campers or animal-lovers ages 14-17 joining us for the first time.
This summer, spcaLA will offer eight, 1-week sessions beginning June 18th.
-0-
Wild for the Planet
L.A. Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive
Los Angeles
http://www.lazoo.org
They’re going wild at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s WILD FOR THE PLANET weekend. There are animal feedings, keeper talks and demonstrations, information focusing on the importance of protecting the environment, its creatures, and more. There is so much happening at this event, it’s a good idea to the WILD FOR THE PLANET schedule at http://www.lazoo.org.
-0-
Closing this Weekend!
Jasper Johns: something resembling truth
The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.thebroad.org
A landmark exhibition, Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth’ features more than 120 extraordinary paintings, sculptures, prints and drawings by one of America's greatest artists.
Featuring signature works from the Broad collection with loans from more than 50 international public and private collections, The Broad's presentation marks the first comprehensive survey of Jasper Johns in Southern California in more than 50 years.
-0-
Echo Park Craft Fair, Spring 2018
Mack Sennett Studios
1215 Bates Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.echoparkcraftfair.com
The Echo Park Craft Fair has become a pioneering showcase for the thriving Makers Movement. Spring 2018 features new retail spaces including new men’s fashion retailers, to round out the meticulous curation of artisan work that spans a vast array of categories.
Featuring everything from ceramics to jewelry, handcrafted beauty products to clothing design, woodworking to textile art, The Echo Park Craft Fair continually features new offerings. This season, artisans on display will include a beautiful collection of Karen Tinney ceramic goods, first menswear line County LTD, Mirror for the Moon crystals, and Wonder Valley Olive Oil, to name a few.
-0-
East L.A. Comicbook, Art, & Pop Culture Expo
El Gallo Plaza
4545 East Cesar Chavez Avenue
East Los Angeles
323 360 7244
http://www.eastlacape.com
Join the free family-friendly event celebrating comic books, art and pop culture held in the heart of East L.A.
Geeks from all walks of life are invited to have a good time.
-0-
Free Admission!
Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
http://www.annenbergphotospace.org
We don’t have to travel to Washington, D.C. to explore some of the 14 million images of the Library Congress, the largest library in the world. Nearly 500 of those images are here, on display in Century City at the Annenberg Space for Photography.
The exhibition, “Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library.”
-0-
2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design
Arcadia
http://www.pasadenashowcase.org
The Pasadena Showcase House of Design is waiting for you.
We can tour an estate of architectural significance that has been completely renovated by prominent designers using the latest color trends, concepts, products and technology.
The success of the annual fundraising tours provides resources to support community music and arts programs.
-0-
Spring Blooms & Cherry Blossoms
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive
La Canada Flintridge
DescansoGardens.org
It’s Cherry Blossom time at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge. In addition to the Springtime bloom, celebrate Japanese culture at the Descanso Gardens with origami demonstrations, flower arranging workshops, and daily tours.
-0-
Mud City
Kidspace Children’s Museum
480 North Arroyo Boulevard
Pasadena
626 449 9144
http://www.kidspacemuseum.org
It's “Muddy May!” Celebrate the occasion and help to construct a mud metropolis using clay, dirt, and other natural materials. Your urban planning skills are needed to build this squishy city!
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community
-0-
Make it a GREAT Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-0-0-0-