Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 12th, 2018

Women Build

San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity

605-695 Westminster Drive

Pasadena

626 566 7348

http://www.sgvhabitat.org

Volunteers are invited to help and fundraise for the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Annual WOMEN BUILD program. Work is being finished on nine homes in the Pasadena.

Program details are available at the website: http://www.sgvhabitat.org

8th Annual Watts Community Fun Day & Car Show

Fire Station 65

1801 East Century City Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.facebook.com/events

Hot cars are on display at Fire Station 65 in Watts at the 8th Annual Car Show. The free family fun event that includes free breakfast and free health screenings begins at 8am.

6th Annual Tri-Valley Area Car Show

Shepherd Church

Porter Ranch Drive

Porter Ranch

losangeles.carpediem.cd/events

The 6th Annual Tri-Valley Area Car Show gets is underway Porter Ranch.

Proceeds from this car show benefit the nonprofit Clean Start Program that helps the homeless.

Sidewalk Speedsters: The Grown-Up World of Children’s Cars

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

There are more than 20 of these unique SIDEWALK SPEEDSTERS: THE GROWN UP WORLD OF CHILDREN’S CARS on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

While you’re visiting the Petersen, don’t forget this! SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.

This is the last weekend explore what have been described as “the most beautifully designed and engineered cars of all time”,…the creation of Enzo Ferrari in 1947.

2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Arcadia

http://www.pasadenashowcase.org

Time is also running out to see the 2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design, where we can learn how prominent designers completely renovated a classic mansion using the latest color trends, concepts, products and technology.

Proceeds from design house tours support community music and arts programs.

Spring Blooms & Cherry Blossoms

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

DescansoGardens.org

Oh, and the Cherry Blossoms won’t be blooming much longer at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge. In addition to the Cherry Blossom tours, there are Japanese origami demonstrations and flower arranging workshops.

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Fair

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

http://www.renfair.com/socal

And, I have another reminder. The ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire is the place to have Elizabethan age fun until Sunday, May 20th.

There are 20 Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area acres of fun and fantastic costumed characters as well as arts and crafts, rides, games and, of course Elizabethan era food. Pass me a turkey leg.

Free!

Pawsapalooza

West Hollywood Park

647 North San Vicente Boulevard

West Hollywood

A family-friendly day in the park with your favorite canine. PAWSAPALOOZA Festival & Marketplace features myriad vendors with pet products & services; canine costume contests; games & activities for kids; food trucks and more!

Enrollment is Open!

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp

spcaLA.com

At camp, kids (ages 8-13) learn basic care and responsibility for pets, respect for animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while having fun with friends! Also offered, a Counselors in Training (CIT) program, which is great for returning campers or animal-lovers ages 14-17 joining us for the first time.

This summer, spcaLA will offer eight, 1-week sessions beginning June 18th.

Wild for the Planet

L.A. Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org

They’re going wild at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s WILD FOR THE PLANET weekend. There are animal feedings, keeper talks and demonstrations, information focusing on the importance of protecting the environment, its creatures, and more. There is so much happening at this event, it’s a good idea to the WILD FOR THE PLANET schedule at http://www.lazoo.org.

Closing this Weekend!

Jasper Johns: something resembling truth

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

A landmark exhibition, Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth’ features more than 120 extraordinary paintings, sculptures, prints and drawings by one of America's greatest artists.

Featuring signature works from the Broad collection with loans from more than 50 international public and private collections, The Broad's presentation marks the first comprehensive survey of Jasper Johns in Southern California in more than 50 years.

Echo Park Craft Fair, Spring 2018

Mack Sennett Studios

1215 Bates Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.echoparkcraftfair.com

The Echo Park Craft Fair has become a pioneering showcase for the thriving Makers Movement. Spring 2018 features new retail spaces including new men’s fashion retailers, to round out the meticulous curation of artisan work that spans a vast array of categories.

Featuring everything from ceramics to jewelry, handcrafted beauty products to clothing design, woodworking to textile art, The Echo Park Craft Fair continually features new offerings. This season, artisans on display will include a beautiful collection of Karen Tinney ceramic goods, first menswear line County LTD, Mirror for the Moon crystals, and Wonder Valley Olive Oil, to name a few.

East L.A. Comicbook, Art, & Pop Culture Expo

El Gallo Plaza

4545 East Cesar Chavez Avenue

East Los Angeles

323 360 7244

http://www.eastlacape.com

Join the free family-friendly event celebrating comic books, art and pop culture held in the heart of East L.A.

Geeks from all walks of life are invited to have a good time.

Free Admission!

Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

http://www.annenbergphotospace.org

We don’t have to travel to Washington, D.C. to explore some of the 14 million images of the Library Congress, the largest library in the world. Nearly 500 of those images are here, on display in Century City at the Annenberg Space for Photography.

The exhibition, “Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library.”

Mud City

Kidspace Children’s Museum

480 North Arroyo Boulevard

Pasadena

626 449 9144

http://www.kidspacemuseum.org

It's “Muddy May!” Celebrate the occasion and help to construct a mud metropolis using clay, dirt, and other natural materials. Your urban planning skills are needed to build this squishy city!

