Series of Small Earthquakes Shake Imperial County

Several earthquakes rattled Ocotillo Wells, Calif. on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenters were 17 miles from Westmorland, Calif., 18 miles from Salton City, Calif., 27 miles from El Centro, Calif. and 73 miles from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. At least four measured more than 3.0 magnitude, beginning at about 5:45 p.m.

There were no reports of damage.

The Imperial County region sees earthquake series periodically.

