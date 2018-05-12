Stamp Out Hunger/MEND Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Currently, 42 million Americans — one in six — are unsure where their next meal is coming from, including 13 million children and about five million seniors over age 50. Saturday marks the 26th anniversary of America’s largest-single day of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, United Way, AARP Foundation, and others. To help, just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by the mailbox on Saturday, May 12, and the Postal carrier will do the rest.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, May 12, 2018.