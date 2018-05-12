Texas Woman Who Ran Over Cheating Husband Released From Prison

A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by repeatedly running him over with her car has been released from prison.

Clara Harris served 15 years for the murder, which made headlines worldwide and was featured in a made-for-television movie.

The 60-year-old walked out of prison on Friday.

In 2002, Harris had hired a private investigator to follow her husband, David Harris. She suspected he was having an affair with a former employee.

She confronted her husband and his lover in the lobby of a Hilton hotel in the Houston area. The fight moved outside to the parking lot, where she hit him with her Mercedes-Benz, then drove over him again and again.

Her husband’s daughter from a previous marriage was in the car with her at the time of the killing and testified against her in her 2003 trial.

During the trial, Harris’ attorney argued that the crime happened moments after an emotional and volatile confrontation at the same hotel where the couple had gotten married.

The crime was caught on tape by the private investigator Harris had hired to document her husband’s affair.

Harris worked as a dentist and her husband as an orthodontist. After her conviction, the state of Texas revoked Harris’ license to practice dentistry, CNN affiliate KPRC reported.

She was initially sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence but was granted parole last year, according to KPRCreporting.

As part of her parole conditions, Harris must wear an ankle monitor, remain employed and stay in the Houston area.

She would not be allowed to contact her former husband’s family or his former mistress. She will also be regularly tested for drugs and alcohol.