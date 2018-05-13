1 Man Dead, Another Injured in Encino Double Shooting

One man was shot dead and another injured on Sunday after an apparent verbal dispute with another person in Encino resulted in gunfire, authorities said.

Both men stood in front of a home around 4:20 a.m. in the 17000 block of Miranda Street when another person approached and a “verbal dispute” occurred, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.

The shooter fired five rounds at both men which killed one and injured the other, Lopez said.

The deceased man was pronounced dead at the scene and between the age of 20 to 30, Lopez said.

Lopez said the other man, who is in his 60s, was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

It was unclear if the crime was gang related.