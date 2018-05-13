3 Victims Found in San Diego County Plane Wreckage

A sheriff’s search and rescue crew on Sunday found three victims amid the wreckage of a plane that crashed and sparked a 12-acre fire in a remote canyon in San Diego County, officials said.

The unidentified aircraft went down in a steep canyon on the east side of Volcan Mountain about 8:40 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Flames from the crash quickly spread and continued to burn for more than two days.

Firefighters found the plane Friday, but search and rescue team members weren’t able to make it to the aircraft until the fire was 100% contained Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said the canyon was too steep and treacherous to guide investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to the wreckage, as they usually would. Instead, a team of sheriff’s investigators made the estimated half-mile hike and conducted the initial investigation.

