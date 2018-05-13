Authorities Looking for Man Wanted in Attempted Sexual Assault in Tustin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man struck a woman in the face as he tried to sexually assault her in Tustin but she was able to resist and he ran off, authorities said.

The crime occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday when the woman walked eastbound on the south side of the 1500 block of Mitchell Avenue, the Tustin Police Department said in a release.

The man approached the woman from behind and grabbed her, the news release said.

He tried to drag her off the sidewalk into an adjacent area to remove her pants but she resisted and he hit her in the face, authorities said.

She continued to physically resist his efforts and the man stopped and left the area on foot, the release said.

The woman sustained minor injuries and paramedics treated and released her, authorities said.

Authorities described the assailant as a Hispanic man between the age of 25-35 with black hair and a medium build.

He wore a red, hooded sweatshirt that zipped up and carried a black backpack with white lettering, authorities said.

Additionally, the man had on brown boots and Dickies-styled pants, the release said.

The Tustin Police Department is investigating the crime and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nguyen at 714-573-3372 or dnguyen@tustinca.org.