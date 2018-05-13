Former L.A. Rams, Seattle Seahawks Coach Chuck Knox Dies at 86

Not only did Chuck Knox coach three NFL franchises — the Rams, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks — but he was named the league’s coach of the year with all three.

Knox, whose gritty toughness reflected his background as the son of a Western Pennsylvania steel worker, died Saturday after a lengthy battle with dementia, the Seahawks confirmed Sunday. He was 86.

“I never had a guy that breathed intensity into a group of men before kickoff as well as he did,” said former Rams tackle Jackie Slater, whose Hall of Fame career was bookended by stints under Knox.

Slater recalled a game at Dallas during the 1992 season when the Rams were double-digit underdogs to the Cowboys, who boasted the best defense in football. It was a simple pregame speech from Knox. He read aloud a newspaper excerpt that previewed the mismatch, spit on the locker room floor, then walked out.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.