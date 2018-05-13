Get Ready for Boating Season During National Boating Safety Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, life jackets were not worn by 83% of reported recreational drowning victims in 2016. National Safe Boating Week, May 19-25, offers training events and safety tools to get you ready for Memorial Day and a summer season on the water. Denise Peterson, Boating Safety and Education Manager for California State Parks, discusses the recent licensing law for boaters under 20, life jacket trade-in events, and safe boating resources. Visit BoatCalifornia.com for events, tips, and tools.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 13, 2018.