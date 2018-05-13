Mother’s Day Flower-Arranging Party with Alice’s Table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alice’s Table flower arranging lessons could make a great Mother's Day gift and a way to spend quality time with Mom. Local Event Host Angelina King guides Chris Burrous and Lynette Romero through a simple flower arrangement using store-bought components. Order a session in your area from one of many independent Event Hosts, or enjoy brews with your blooms at Angelina's June 10th event at Angel City Brewery. You and mom can sip a cold one while you learn, and then go home with a beautiful new flower arrangement handmade by you! Visit AlicesTable.com for details.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, May 13, 2018.