New Crack From Hawaii Volcano Spewing Lava Near Geothermal Plant

Posted 1:48 PM, May 13, 2018

Three new fissures have opened on Hawaii’s Big Island, spewing lava and fueling fears of violent explosions more than a week after the Kilauea volcano erupted.

Lava flows at a new fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as a local resident walks nearby after taking photos on May 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Lava flows at a fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island as a local resident walks nearby after taking photos on May 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Nearly 2,000 people have been evacuated since the volcano erupted May 3, sending lava flowing into communities and threatening a nearby geothermal plant.

An 18th fissure, a crack on the ground through which lava pours out, was reported Sunday, according to the Civil Defense Emergency System for the County of Hawaii.

The Department of Public Works and Police said the new fissure opened on Hale Kamahina Loop Road and is emitting steam and spattering lava. Residents along the road have been ordered to evacuate, officials said.

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a lava flow moves on Makamae Street after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 6, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images)

The 17th fissure was reported Saturday night, the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

“Lava from this latest outbreak is actively spattering,” it said.

The volcanic vents, or fissures, have released slow-moving lava and toxic gas into island communities, gobbling up dozens of homes and vehicles.

The Puna Geothermal Venture plant stands on Hawaii's Big Island on May 6, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Puna Geothermal Venture plant stands on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 6, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Another fissure, the 16th, was reported earlier Saturday and “produced a lava flow that traveled about 250 yards before stalling,” officials said.

That vent was about a mile east of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant, where officials removed 60,000 gallons of flammable liquids due to safety concerns.

USGS-Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist measured a temperature of 103 degrees C (218 degree F) at a crack along Nohea Street, Leilani Estates. The asphalt road was describes as "mushy" from the heat. (Credit: USGS VOLCANOES)

In addition to the new fissures, USGS officials said an explosive eruption is possible at Halemaumau crater at the top of the Kilauea volcano. Such an eruption could generate ash plumes over an area 12 miles from the summit crater, the HOV said.

Trump signs disaster declaration

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Hawaii on Friday. The declaration allows federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the Kilauea volcanic eruption and earthquake.

Federal funding is available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, the White House said.

The estimated cost to protect residents over the next 30 days is expected to exceed $2.9 million, according to the governor’s office.

