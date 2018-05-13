Pomona Police Investigating Man’s Death in ‘Suspicious’ Incident Reported as Hit-and-Run

Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man reported as a hit-and-run incident in Pomona early Sunday.

The Pomona Police Department said it received a call around 2 a.m. about a major injury from a traffic collision at Orange Grove Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard.

Officers who responded to the scene discovered a man on the road, according to the agency. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Pomona Police said.

Sgt. Bert Sanchez described the victim, whose name has not been released, as a local man around 24 or 25 years old.

Sanchez said hit-and-run crashes in which the victim was standing typically left a trail of debris, such as glass and other car parts. He said the “suspicious” lack of debris field in this incident prompted homicide detectives to assist in the investigation.

Evidence suggested that the man might have already been on the ground before being struck by two vehicles, Sanchez said.

Investigators remained at the scene at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Pomona Police Department at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).