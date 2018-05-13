Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 13th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Mother's Day!

Here are some UNUSUAL activities for Mother's Day besides the usual gifts, brunch and dinner. Enjoy and HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.

-0-

Circus Vargas

Westfield Promenade

6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Woodland Hills

877 468 3861

http://www.circusvargas.com

Circus Vargas is in town! The all new production entitled “Dreaming of Pirates” is happening under the blue big top at Westfield Promenade in Woodland Hills.

Ticket information is available at http://www.circusvargas.com

-0-

Closing Soon!

Jasper Johns at the Broad

“Something Resembling Truth”

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 232 6200

thebroad.org

This is the last weekend to see this special exhibition at THE BROAD MUSEUM. JASPER JOHNS SOMETHING RESEMBLING TRUTH represents six decades of artwork by iconic American artist Jasper Johns that includes his iconic paintings of the American flag and more.

-0-

Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

This is the last weekend explore SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.

The rare vehicles in this Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition have been described as “the most beautifully designed and engineered cars of all time”,…the creation of Enzo Ferrari in 1947.

-0-

Wild for the Planet

L.A. Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org

They’re going wild at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s WILD FOR THE PLANET weekend. There are animal feedings, keeper talks and demonstrations, information focusing on the importance of protecting the environment, its creatures, and more. There is so much happening at this event, it’s a good idea to the WILD FOR THE PLANET schedule at http://www.lazoo.org

-0-

Free Admission!

Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

http://www.annenbergphotospace.org

We don’t have to travel to Washington, D.C. to explore some of the 14 million images of the Library Congress, the largest library in the world. Nearly 500 of those images are here, on display in Century City at the Annenberg Space for Photography. The exhibition, “Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library.”

See the images, plus special photographic displays, a documentary and participate in the opportunity to tell your own story to the Library of Congress at this FREE Annenberg Space for Photography venue.

-0-

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

Renfair.com

The ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire is the place to have Elizabethan age fun until Sunday, May 20th.

There are 20 Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area acres of fun and fantastic costumed characters as well as arts and crafts, rides, games and, of course Elizabethan era food. Pass me a turkey leg.

-0-

Summer Enrollment is Open!

Friends for Life

spcaLA Summer Camp

spcaLA.com

This is Summer Camp spcaLA style. Enrollment is now open to this weeklong day camp for youngsters age 8-to-17.

For the complete list of Summer camp dates and sessions, check the website spcaLA.com

-0-

ReStore

Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles

1071 South La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.habitatla.org

Think of this home store as a home improvement thrift store. The new ReStore Greater Los Angeles offers new and gently used home improvement items of all kinds at a discount. The money you spend here allows the nonprofit organization to continue its program of building housing for low income families and veterans.

-0-

-0-

-0-0-0-