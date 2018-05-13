Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 13th, 2018

Happy Mother's Day!
Here are some UNUSUAL activities for Mother's Day besides the usual gifts, brunch and dinner. Enjoy and HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.
Circus Vargas
Westfield Promenade
6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard
Woodland Hills
877 468 3861
http://www.circusvargas.com
Circus Vargas is in town! The all new production entitled “Dreaming of Pirates” is happening under the blue big top at Westfield Promenade in Woodland Hills.
Ticket information is available at http://www.circusvargas.com
Closing Soon!
Jasper Johns at the Broad
“Something Resembling Truth”
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
213 232 6200
thebroad.org
This is the last weekend to see this special exhibition at THE BROAD MUSEUM. JASPER JOHNS SOMETHING RESEMBLING TRUTH represents six decades of artwork by iconic American artist Jasper Johns that includes his iconic paintings of the American flag and more.
Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari
Petersen Automotive Museum
Los Angeles
http://www.petersen.org
This is the last weekend explore SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.
The rare vehicles in this Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition have been described as “the most beautifully designed and engineered cars of all time”,…the creation of Enzo Ferrari in 1947.
Wild for the Planet
L.A. Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive
Los Angeles
http://www.lazoo.org
They’re going wild at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s WILD FOR THE PLANET weekend. There are animal feedings, keeper talks and demonstrations, information focusing on the importance of protecting the environment, its creatures, and more. There is so much happening at this event, it’s a good idea to the WILD FOR THE PLANET schedule at http://www.lazoo.org
Free Admission!
Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
http://www.annenbergphotospace.org
We don’t have to travel to Washington, D.C. to explore some of the 14 million images of the Library Congress, the largest library in the world. Nearly 500 of those images are here, on display in Century City at the Annenberg Space for Photography. The exhibition, “Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library.”
See the images, plus special photographic displays, a documentary and participate in the opportunity to tell your own story to the Library of Congress at this FREE Annenberg Space for Photography venue.
The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire
Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area
15501 East Arrow Highway
Irwindale
626 969 4750
Renfair.com
The ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire is the place to have Elizabethan age fun until Sunday, May 20th.
There are 20 Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area acres of fun and fantastic costumed characters as well as arts and crafts, rides, games and, of course Elizabethan era food. Pass me a turkey leg.
Summer Enrollment is Open!
Friends for Life
spcaLA Summer Camp
spcaLA.com
This is Summer Camp spcaLA style. Enrollment is now open to this weeklong day camp for youngsters age 8-to-17.
For the complete list of Summer camp dates and sessions, check the website spcaLA.com
ReStore
Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles
1071 South La Brea Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.habitatla.org
Think of this home store as a home improvement thrift store. The new ReStore Greater Los Angeles offers new and gently used home improvement items of all kinds at a discount. The money you spend here allows the nonprofit organization to continue its program of building housing for low income families and veterans.
