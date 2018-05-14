10 Kids Taken Into Protective Custody After Being Found in ‘Horrible’ Conditions; NorCal Mom Denies Abuse

A mother is denying abusing her 10 children, after police said they were rescued from what they describe as “horrible living conditions” in a Fairfield, Calif., home.

The investigation began with a report of a missing juvenile in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Court on March 31, according to Fairfield police. The officers found the missing 12-year-old and returned to the child’s home.

Once there, the officers conducted a search “due to concerns for the safety and health of the child and the child’s siblings,” police said. During the search, nine more children were found, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old.

They were “living in squalor and unsafe conditions,” authorities said.

This is 30-year-old Ina Rogers. @FairfieldPolice say ten children, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old, were living in squalor and unsafe conditions in her home. Rogers was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail for child neglect. She since bailed out. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/UA5XxaneLr — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) May 14, 2018