10 Kids Taken Into Protective Custody After Being Found in ‘Horrible’ Conditions; NorCal Mom Denies Abuse

A mother is denying abusing her 10 children, after police said they were rescued from what they describe as “horrible living conditions” in a Fairfield, Calif., home.
The investigation began with a report of a missing juvenile in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Court on March 31, according to Fairfield police. The officers found the missing 12-year-old and returned to the child’s home.
Once there, the officers conducted a search “due to concerns for the safety and health of the child and the child’s siblings,” police said. During the search, nine more children were found, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old.
They were “living in squalor and unsafe conditions,” authorities said.
