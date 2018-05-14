2 People Rescued From Burning Boat Off Palos Verdes Estates Coast: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were rescued from a boat that burst into flames off the coast of Palos Verdes Estates on Monday morning, according to officials.

Sal Alvarado, a supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told KTLA that a call regarding the fire came out at 9:36 a.m., and firefighters arrived one minute later. He said crews found a 36-foot vessel that was "fully involved" approximately 1 to 2 miles off the coast of Malaga Cove.

Two people were located and rescued from the boat, according to the supervisor. Both people were treated at Redondo Harbor, but their condition was not released.

KTLA viewer Andre Zietsman shared video of the scene, which showed another vessel dousing the raging flames. The fire was knocked down at 9:57 a.m., officials said.

No other details were immediately available.