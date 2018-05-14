2 Teens in Custody After Purse Snatching Leaves Woman Injured Outside Manhattan Beach Church

Two 18-year-old men were in custody on Monday after one of them violently snatched a woman’s purse outside a Manhattan Beach church and the other drove a getaway car, according to authorities.

Isaiah Igbineweka and Hassan Morris, both from Los Angeles, were booked on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, the Manhattan Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday as a woman in her 70s was walking at the parking lot of the American Martyrs Church on the 600 block of 15th Street, the Police Department said.

A driver in a BMW dropped off a man, who ran up behind the woman and grabbed the purse off her shoulder, the agency said.

The victim broke her pelvis and shoulder in three places after being pushed to the ground, said her daughter, Giselle Zamora.

The snatcher met up with the driver and fled the scene in the BMW, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and had to undergo surgery on Friday, her family said.

The Police Department said it obtained surveillance video from the church and arrested the driver—Igbineweka, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records—on Friday.

Morris, the snatcher, was arrested on Monday, according to authorities.

The two were awaiting their court date at the Manhattan Beach Jail, police said.



