3D Home Decor Tool ‘Hutch’

Bea Fischel-Bock, CEO & Co-Founder of Hutch joined us live to tell us about Hutch, the platform and mobile app that mixes 3D technology with online shopping to let you virtually decorate your space. Hutch was founded with a simple idea: allow anyone to discover their inner interior designer. Whether you’re looking to design your entire home or select finishing touches, we put all of the tools in your hands to try out new styles, customize looks and visualize everything in your own space before you buy. Create your dream space. Visualize it in your home. Shop your look. All for free and in stunning 3D. For more information, visit their website or download the app.
