5-Year-Old Girl and Her Parents Fatally Shot During Mother’s Day Gathering in Stockton

A 5-year-old girl and her parents were killed and two other people were injured in a shooting during a Mother’s Day gathering in Stockton late Sunday, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

Police said the family was in a home along 11th Street when someone outside shot into the home. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His young daughter and the girl's mother later died at the hospital.

Two other people were injured during the incident. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

The scene is just a few blocks from an elementary school.

Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva called the shooting "senseless."

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and did not have any suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.

The scene is still very active. You can see all of the evidence markers outside of a home where a mom, dad and 5 year old girl were killed at the Sierra Vista Homes in Stockton. Two others are still in the hospital this morning @FOX40 #Stockton pic.twitter.com/IptKX1aRmu — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 14, 2018