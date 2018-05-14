Actress Margot Kidder, Who Played Lois Lane in ‘Superman’ Film Series, Dies at 69

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Margot Kidder, the Canadian actress who played Lois Lane in the original Superman film series that also starred Christopher Reeve, has died, her manager confirmed to CNN.

The actress, who struggled with bipolar disorder, was 69.

Kidder rose to fame after starring in the first Superman movie, and continued playing the newspaper reporter Lois Lane in "Superman II," "Superman III" and "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace."

Her career spanned several decades and was last in the 2017 film "The Neighborhood," according to IMDB.

An obituary for Margaret Ruth "Margot" Kidder posted on a funeral home's website indicated the actress died on Sunday in her Livingston, Montana home.