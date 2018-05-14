Adult, 3 Children Treated Following Condo Fire in Sherman Oaks

One adult and three children were injured in a condo fire in Sherman Oaks Monday morning.

The fire was reported about 4:15 a.m. at a two-story condo in the 5100 block of North Kester Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said.

The fire appears to have started on the first floor before spreading to the second floor, Stewart said.

Four patients, described only as an adult and three juveniles, were being treated following the fire.

The extent of the injuries were unknown, but they were not believed to be life-threatening, Stewart said.

More than 30 firefighters were sent to the blaze, which was knocked down in just under 20 minutes.

The flames were contained to the unit of origin, Stewart said.