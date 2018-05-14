× American Airlines Joins Other Carriers in Adding Restrictions for ‘Emotional Support’ Animals

Forget about bringing your goat on an American Airlines flight for emotional support.

The world’s largest carrier announced Monday that it was joining several other airlines in adopting new restrictions for passengers who bring animals into the cabin of a plane.

Citing a 40% increase in passengers bringing animals in the cabin, the Fort Worth-based airline adopted a set of rules that require new documentation for passengers with animals and an outright ban on several types of creatures, including hedgehogs, goats, ferrets, chickens, birds of prey and snakes.

Federal law allows passengers to bring animals into the cabin that provide emotional support or assistance to fliers with disabilities free of charge. Such animals can sit at the feet or on the lap of the passengers.

