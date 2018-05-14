Chris Burrous heads to Stanton this week to check out Irrawaddy Taste of Burma, the only Burmese restaurant in Orange County, according to its owners. This edition of Burrous' Bites aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sunday, May 13, 2018.
Burrous’ Bites: Irrawaddy Taste of Burma
