California Voters Could Decide on as Many as 5 Housing Measures in November

Gov. Jerry Brown’s embrace last week of a $2-billion bond to fund homeless housing could make for an even busier ballot in November.

Should lawmakers agree to put the bond before voters, Californians could see as many as five housing measures on the November ballot.

In addition to the homeless housing plan, backers of initiatives to expand rent control, increase Proposition 13 benefits for homeowners and finance the cleanup of lead paint in homes all say they’ve collected enough signatures to ensure their proposals can make the ballot. Lawmakers have already agreed to put a $4-billion bond to subsidize new developments for low-income residents and provide home loans for veterans before voters in November.

The bond measure Brown agreed to support Friday wasn’t supposed to be necessary.

