Corona Shooting Leaves Son Dead, Father Wounded: Police

A man was killed and his father was wounded in a shooting in Corona on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Corona police stated in a news release that they received a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of West 10th Street at 8:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found two men who appeared to have been shot in an alleyway at that location, officials said.

Both victims were treated on scene by the Corona Fire Department and transported to Corona Regional Medical Center, where Arlit Chanloeung, 21, of Corona, died from his injuries, according to the news release.

Chanloeung’s 48-year-old father was treated for a wound that was described as not being life-threatening and was later released from the hospital, police said.

Anyone with additional information about this case was asked to contact Corona police Senior Detective Mario Hernandez at 951-279-3659.