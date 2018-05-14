Homeless Outreach Teams Ready to Bring Services to L.A. County Streets

The eight outreach workers sat around a conference table in Long Beach wrestling with a dilemma involving one of their clients: a homeless man who needed to start dialysis immediately.

Placing him in short-term housing would get him off the streets, but it also might cost him a chance at a permanent apartment because he could then no longer be considered chronically homeless.

After reaching the inevitable conclusion — the man needed a roof to save his life — and sorting through half a dozen other tough cases, the outreach workers split up in teams to tackle their assignments in the field.

Sessions like that, where teams convene to devise strategies for their homeless clients, are becoming routine across Los Angeles County.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.