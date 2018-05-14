Inglewood 19-Year-Old Accused in Shooting Deaths of 2 Men, Including Love Interest

A teen was charged on Monday with fatally shooting two men in Inglewood, one of them a man who he had dated, prosecutors said.

Christian Francisco Veliz, 19, is accused of killing the victims the day before their bodies were found in a sedan parked on the 3600 block of West 107th Street on April 30, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

DA’s officials identified the victims as Christian Martinez, 27, and Saul Reyes, 39. It was unclear which one had been romantically linked to Veliz.

Both men had been shot multiple times when their bodies were found in the early morning hours, investigators previously told KTLA.

Veliz faces two counts of murder with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, officials said. Prosecutors also accuse him of using a handgun.

He was expected to be arraigned on May 22.

If convicted as charged, the 19-year-old could face the death penalty or life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

Veliz was being held at the Inglewood jail on $2 million bail, inmate records show.

Inglewood police are continuing to investigate the case.