Man Arrested After Tour Company Employee Stabbed Along Hollywood Walk of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed an tour company employee along the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the weekend.

The incident occurred about 10 a.m. in front of a gift shop near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue Saturday, Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed.

Witnesses told KTLA the victim asked the suspect, identified as Tysean Gaston, a transient who was in a wheelchair at the time, to leave the front of the store where his store's kiosk is located. Gaston, 22, then allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim in the arm then got out of the wheelchair and ran away, police and witnesses said.

Video from the scene showed a trail of blood along the Walk of Fame.

Another employee of the tour company followed Gaston, who was eventually arrested a few blocks away. His bail was set at $1 million, booking records show.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Many who work in the area say violence is becoming a common problem in the popular tourist destination.

Jason Urvisci, a manager of a nearby restaurant, told KTLA that he's called police five times in the last year and has taken to arm himself to feel safe.

"This area is constantly inundated with a very bad element," he said.