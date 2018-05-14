Man Charged With Stalking Rihanna After Allegedly Breaking Into Her Hollywood Hills Home

A 26-year-old man was charged with stalking Rihanna on Monday after he allegedly broke into her Hollywood Hills home and was found inside 12 hours later, prosecutors said.

Eduardo Leon, of Fullerton, was discovered by the singer and entrepreneur’s assistant at her residence on the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. last Thursday, May 10, after breaking in the previous night, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Rihanna was not home at the time. The incident occurred two days after she made a headline-grabbing appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala in New York, and on the day of his arrest she launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie line in Brooklyn.

Leon was able to gain access after hopping a fence, prosecutors said.

It’s unclear exactly what he did the 12 hours he was inside the home, but police told the Los Angeles Times that nothing had been taken.

After his presence was discovered, police had to use a taser to take him into custody, said Norma Eisenman, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Leon faces felony charges of stalking, first-degree residential burglary and vandalism, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, according to the DA’s office.

The 26-year-old could face up to six years in state prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.

He was being on $150,000 bail, inmate records show.