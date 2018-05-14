Mother’s Day Shooting Leaves 2 Men Wounded in Corona

Authorities are searching for whoever shot two men at an apartment complex in Corona on Mother’s Day.

Police were called to the 1200 block of West Tenth Street regarding a possible shooting at about 8:45 p.m., the Corona Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

Arriving officers found two wounded men who were transported to area hospitals. The conditions of the men were not known.

Neighbors said there was a Mother’s Day party taking place at the apartment complex when the shooting occurred.

Investigators did not release a description of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Police Department at 951-736-2330, option 3.