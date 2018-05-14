O.C. Anti-Sanctuary Leaders to Meet With President Trump This Week to Discuss Illegal Immigration

Two politicians from the small Orange County city that helped spark an anti-sanctuary movement in California plan to meet this week with President Trump to talk about illegal immigration.

Leonor Ferris, center left, from the High Desert, and Genevieve Peters, right, of Los Angeles, celebrate last month after the Los Alamitos City Council's second reading of an ordinance aiming to opt out of California's sanctuary state law. (Credit: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

On Wednesday, Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar and Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto will join Trump at the White House at the president’s invitation.

“Mayor Kusumoto and I am very honored to be invited to the White House and represent the City of Los Alamitos,” Edgar said.

Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel and a few other elected officials from San Diego were also invited to the meeting to sit down with Trump to talk about the anti-sanctuary actions taken by various municipalities across the state, Edgar said.

