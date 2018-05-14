Oakland Rattled by 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake

BART trains were halted Monday evening after a 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Oakland, officials said.

The temblor hit just before 7:20 p.m. with an epicenter two miles northeast of Oakland and two miles southeast of Piedmont, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had originally been reported as a 3.6 but was then downgraded.

Its epicenter appeared to be right beneath Highway 13, along the Hayward fault.

It was followed by a smaller, 1.2 magnitude quake in the same area around 7:45 p.m.

Residents from Santa Rosa to Santa Cruz, and as far east as Antioch, reported to USGS that they were jolted.

People across the Bay Area took to social media to describe what they had experienced. One man noted on Twitter than it “Felt like a roller,” while a woman shared a video of herself dancing with her daughter as the ground begins to rumbled beneath them.

Others described the shaking as rather violent.

Earthquake in Oakland just now. Felt like a truck hit my house, big punch, then a more rolling shake for just a few seconds, with a softer second punch. Cat went running. — Dave Id (@DaveId) May 15, 2018

That’s the most violent shaking I’ve felt since living in my apartment. Yikes. #Earthquake #SanFrancisco — Charlie K. Perkins (@PerKerry) May 15, 2018

NBC Sports cameras captured the shaking as it interrupted a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

Anyone feel that earthquake? Our cameras did! pic.twitter.com/kvS12D6PhE — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 15, 2018

Soon the quake struck, BART tweeted that service would be suspended while it inspected the tracks to ensure the seismic event had not caused any damage. Transit was expected to resume after about 10 minutes.

All trains in BART system will be holding momentarily due to a seismic event. We will be inspecting tracks. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) May 15, 2018

There were no immediate reports of other damage or injuries.

It is the seventh earthquake with a magnitude greater than 2.5 to shake Northern California this week, and the second-largest after a 4.2 magnitude temblor that hit near The Geysers, 23 miles north of Santa Rosa, last Thursday, according to USGS.

Meanwhile, in Southern California, a series of small quakes were reported near the Mexico border over the weekend, following a swarm of five quakes — including two 4.5 magnitude temblors — that swayed San Bernardino and Riverside counties earlier in the month.